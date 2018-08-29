Overdoses At Chillicothe Prison

Two dozen guards and inmates at the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe have been rushed to hospitals where they are being treated for possible drug exposure. 

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Sellers says a total of 24 people, including guards, nurses and inmates, were exposed to some sort of substance around 9am and were taken to the local hospital for treatment. There were no fatalities.

The Patrol isn’t confirming the substance, but several doses of the anti-opioid overdose drug Narcan were administered at the scene. An additional 300 doses are available. 

Sellers says all those who were in the contaminated area have been temporarily relocated within the prison. A hazardous decontamination team is on its way for cleanup, and state and local authorities are continuing to investigate.

