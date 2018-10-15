Pastor Defects From His Support For Issue 1

    Pastor Greg Delaney
    Jo Ingles

An Ohio pastor who was speaking out in support of Issue 1, the state ballot issue that would provide drug users and possessors with treatment instead of jail time, says he’s changing his mind. 

Pastor Greg Delaney of Xenia works with drug addicts who are trying to beat the disease and says he had been working for Issue 1. He says he shot an ad for it. But he says he’s learned more about it now and will now oppose it.

“The idea is great. The mechanism is flawed," Delaney says.

Delaney says the Christian Coalition of America paid him to support Issue 1. Keith den Hollander is a spokesman for that group.

“He was not paid for his endorsement for the campaign," says den Hollander

Den Hollander says Delaney was hired to do other work for the group. A spokesman for the Issue 1 campaign, Dennis Willard, says he’s thankful for faith organizations and faith leaders for their support. 

