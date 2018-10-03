Pre-existing Conditions Concerns Leads Doctors' Group To Break With OSMA And Back Cordray

  • Democratic candidate Richard Cordray (at podium) talks about health care along with Dr. Vinay Gupta (l), Dr. Anita Somani and Dr. Arthur Lavin.
    Karen Kasler

Some 750 doctors say they’re endorsing Democrat for governor Richard Cordray, breaking with the Ohio State Medical Association, which is backing his Republican opponent Mike DeWine. The doctors split over protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.

Cordray says he’ll work to lower insurance premiums and drug costs, and to protect millions of Ohioans with pre-existing conditions. And he notes that as attorney general DeWine filed a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, which guarantees those protections. “For the past eight years, he’s been the attorney general. He’s devoted the resources of his office to wiping out coverage for people who have a pre-existing condition to allow insurance companies to drop people.”

DeWine’s campaign says Ohio’s Obamacare lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the individual mandate, and that what Cordray is saying is an outright lie. Cordray and DeWine both support Medicaid expansion, which helped DeWine earn the earlier OSMA endorsement, but DeWine would add in work requirements.

DeWine Says He Supports Pre-Existing Conditions In ACA, But Ohio Hasn't Joined Lawsuit To Keep That

By Jul 16, 2018
Karen Kasler

Republican Gov. John Kasich and the Democrat who wants to replace him have said Ohio needs to fight efforts to overturn the pre-existing conditions requirement for health insurers in the Affordable Care Act. Nearly five million Ohioans could be affected if that requirement were tossed out. The Republican running for governor has addressed the issue as well.

Kasich: Ohio Should Defend Preexisting Conditions Coverage

By Jun 18, 2018
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich says Ohio should be doing everything it can to defend the part of the Affordable Care Act that requires health care coverage for people with preexisting conditions. This once again positions Kasich against President Donald Trump, who has said his administration will not fight for the law. 

Campaigns For Governor Come Out Swinging On Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 13, 2018
The Republican candidate for governor says he’s had a plan to keep Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it. His Democratic opponent calls that a major about-face. And it shows there’s been a lot of confusion surrounding this key state policy, and what either candidate will do with Medicaid expansion if he is elected.

Former Director Says Numbers Show Work Requirements Might Not Have Big Effect On Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 28, 2018
Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine says he supports Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it, but with work requirements. He says the program must be changed to be financially sustainable. But while those work requirements have strong support from Republican voters,  they might not have a huge effect on the overall cost of the program.

Cordray Sees Medicaid Expansion As Sustainable, Calls For Predictability

By Aug 1, 2018
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rich Cordray is doubling down on his support for Medicaid expansion and it’s economic viability. Cordray, along with the Kasich administration, says the program is sustainable and needs to remain consistent. 