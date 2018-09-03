Recommendations Expected Soon Could Help Resolve Concerns About Possible Graduation Crisis

By 2 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

With many Ohio students back in school, officials and lawmakers are hoping to prevent a possible crisis in education like the one that had them scrambling to find alternative graduation requirements for the state’s high school juniors and seniors for the last two years.

The current state budget included a set of graduation alternatives to help as many as a third of the class of 2018 who, it appeared, wouldn’t meet the existing requirements.

A committee of principals, superintendents and teachers has been meeting every other week, and Senate Education Committee chair Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) said she’s hoping to see some long-term recommendations from that group soon. “I’m hoping that the legislature will look at that and say, let’s reconsider something temporary for ’19 and ’20 and move to the more robust system further down the road," Lehner said.

Lehner said longer-term requirements likely wouldn’t go into effect till at least 2021.  Some lawmakers say they’re worried about the effect of extending the alternative standards instead of imposing stronger requirements now.

Related Content

Senator Proposing Fix To '18 High School Graduation Crisis In Senate Version Of Budget

By May 22, 2017
tonefotografia/shutterstock.com

Next year’s graduating high school senior must get a good score over seven different final tests or on a college entrance exam, or earn an industry credential. As many as 47,000 high school juniors are potentially on track to fail to meet those standards. An amendment that may be attached to the budget in the Senate seeks to help those students.

Fear Over Effects Of New Graduation Standards Has Officials Scrambling

By Apr 10, 2017

The Class of 2018 in Ohio’s high schools will be the first to choose their route to graduation – pass some state tests, take a college entrance exam or earn an industry credential. But new numbers show as many as one-third of those students won’t be able to get their diplomas when those new graduation standards take effect next year. That has the state’s education leaders scrambling to make changes.