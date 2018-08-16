Report: Climate Change Threatens Summer Fun

A new study from an environmental group says summer fun, as we know it, is changing -- that traditional summer activities, like going to the beach or even catching a ballgame, are under threat by climate change. 

Frank Szollosi works on clean Great Lakes issues for the National Wildlife Federation. He says a new study should cause a sense of urgency.

“Some of our most iconic summer experiences are at risk if we don’t confront climate change,” says Szollosi.

The study says beaches on the west coast are in danger of being wiped out by rising sea levels; algae, inflamed by higher temperatures, threatens recreation on Lake Erie; and even Major League Baseball now has standards for storing balls in humidors because of high humidity.

Szollosi says these extreme weather pattern changes also threaten the tourism economy and can lead to higher electric bills.

The study calls for a reduction in fossil fuel emissions and adopting stronger land and water management practices.

