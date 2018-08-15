Report Says State School Aid Hasn't Bridged Gap Between Rich, Poor Districts

By 27 minutes ago
  • Ohio Education Policy Institute

A report commissioned by Ohio’s three major public school groups shows that state funding for K-12 education hasn’t bridged the gap between rich and poor districts, and hasn't kept pace with inflation.  It’s the first comprehensive look at state and local aid for schools since a landmark Ohio Supreme Court ruling declaring the property tax based funding system unconstitutional.

The report looked at state and local funding for Ohio’s more than 600 school districts over the last twenty years. Though the DeRolph ruling said the state must find a more equitable way to fund schools, researcher Howard Fleeter says overall distribution of state and local money hasn’t changed much. “The percentage increase that the low-wealth districts had over this 20 years is 3.8% more than the high wealth places," Fleeter said.

That’s $107 more per pupil in the poorest districts – where nearly 80 percent of kids are economically disadvantaged.

And Fleeter says three quarters of the increase in state money came in the first ten years after DeRolph, while local revenues have been going up in the second decade.

Tags: 
school funding
Howard Fleeter
DeRolph decision

Related Content

Lawmakers Mulling Possible Change To State School Report Cards

By Sep 21, 2017

The bad grades for many school districts latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state lawmaker who says he’s writing a bill to change the report cards. 

Schools Concerned About $100 Million Cut To Student Transportation In Budget

By Jun 15, 2017
Stuart Monk/Shutterstock.com

Both the House and Senate increased the amount the state will spend on its 610 school districts beyond Gov. John Kasich’s original budget proposal. But school leaders are concerned about a big cut that’s remained through all three versions of the budget.

House Republicans Pull Kasich Tax Reforms, Put Focus On Drug Epidemic In New Budget Plan

By & Apr 25, 2017
Jo Ingles

House Republicans went back to the drawing board to roll out a new budget plan after seeing tax revenues coming up short month after month. The changes include taking out nearly all of Gov. John Kasich’s tax reform proposals and redirecting focus on the drug epidemic.

Kasich Talks To Newspaper Execs About School Funding Cuts In His Budget

By Feb 8, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich talked to newspaper executives and editors about a variety of topics in his budget, including school funding.

House Education Committee Chair Proposes Centralizing School Funding, Banning Local Levies

By Dec 15, 2016
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers are unlikely to come back to do any business before their next session starts next year. And the Republican who leads the House Education Committee says he wants to start a House Education Committee chair says he wants to start talking about school funding now – with a plan to overhaul of Ohio’s way of funding its public schools.