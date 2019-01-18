SNAP Recipients Confused About February Benefits

By Jan 18, 2019
  • Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Ohioans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been issued checks for February to ensure they don’t go without food during the partial federal shutdown. But some needy Ohioans mistakenly think they have to use those benefits now.

Bret Crow with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says, because of the shutdown, state agencies had to make February SNAP benefits available to recipients by January 20th. But he says some who receive those benefits are confused.

“For some reason, that has been twisted to SNAP recipients have to spend that by January 20th and that’s not true," Crow says.

Crow says SNAP recipients actually need to make those benefits last through the end of next month, since no food dollars will be added next month.  Because of the confusion, ODJFS has added a message to its automated phone system to remind recipients that these benefits are for February

