State Agency That Oversees Utilities Has A New Plan For Electricity Upgrades In The Future

By 35 seconds ago
  • Public Utilities Commission of Ohio talks about new plan
    Public Utilities Commission of Ohio talks about new plan
    Jo Ingles

The agency that regulates public utilities has a new plan for modernization of aging electricity grids. 

Public Utilities of Ohio Commission chair Asim Haque says it’s a comprehensive roadmap that will be used as electricity companies upgrade infrastructure. He says it insures grid security, ability for adapt to future power usage and gives customers options.

“The takeaway is customers should be able to maintain more control over their electricity service.”

The Ohio Environmental Council says the PUCO’s Power Forward plan is an essential step for the future because it takes a close look on how to control costs, ensure fairness while protecting consumer choice.

 

Tags: 
PUCO
plan for upgrading electricity grids

Related Content

Advocates For Low-Income Ohioans Call On Regulators To Hang Up On AT&T's Plan To Leave Lifeline

By Aug 17, 2018
Karen Kasler

Groups representing low-income people are calling on state regulators to reject AT&T’s plan to drop out of a federal program that helps over 10,000 of its Ohio customers afford telephone service.

Senate President Still Concerned About Appointment Of Democratic Energy Lawyer To PUCO

By Dec 1, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Among the things lawmakers are dealing with in this lame duck session is whether the Senate will confirm a Democratic lawyer from Columbus to the commission that hears utility rate cases.

Senate President Calls For Hearings On Kasich PUCO Appointee

By Jun 29, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Approving a governor’s appointee is usually a formality for the Ohio Senate. But the chamber’s leader says he has concerns about a Democratic lawyer from Columbus who is Gov. John Kasich’s pick for the panel that regulates electric utilities in Ohio. 

Opponents, Utilities React To Federal Regulators' Blocking Of Rate Hike Deals

By Apr 28, 2016
Karen Kasler

Federal regulators have blocked Akron-based FirstEnergy and Columbus-based American Electric Power from imposing controversial short-term rate increases on customers to bring in money for struggling coal and nuclear plants - deals the companies said were essential to market stability but critics said were "bailouts".

Chair of Public Utilities Commission Resigns For Job In Private Sector

By Apr 29, 2016
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

Just a few weeks after a controversial decision that federal regulators have now overturned, the head of the panel that regulates Ohio’s utilities has announced he’s quitting.