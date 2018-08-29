State Agency That Oversees Utilities Has A New Plan For Electricity Upgrades In The Future

The agency that regulates public utilities has a new plan for modernization of aging electricity grids.

Public Utilities of Ohio Commission chair Asim Haque says it’s a comprehensive roadmap that will be used as electricity companies upgrade infrastructure. He says it insures grid security, ability for adapt to future power usage and gives customers options.

“The takeaway is customers should be able to maintain more control over their electricity service.”

The Ohio Environmental Council says the PUCO’s Power Forward plan is an essential step for the future because it takes a close look on how to control costs, ensure fairness while protecting consumer choice.