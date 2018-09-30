State Auditor Wants To Help Colleges With Crime Reports

Universities throughout Ohio are reporting crime statistics on their campuses as part of the Clery Act – a law that requires colleges that receive federal funding to make known crime statistics for the past three years. But State Auditor Dave Yost says he thinks the process for doing this needs to be improved. 

Yost says colleges need to reach out to a lot of different sources to get the data needed to compile the report. He says it’s been a challenge for them so he wants his office to help in that effort.

“I’m directing my audit staff to develop an audit program to measure Clery compliance and the accuracy of the data that’s being reported," Yost says.

Yost says this will help Ohio’s next auditor with the process. He says all 37 of Ohio’s public universities have met the October 1st deadline for complying with the federal law.

Clery Act
Dave Yost

