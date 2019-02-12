State Senate Leader Unveils Priorities For This General Assembly: See What Made The List

By Feb 12, 2019
  Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Andy Chow

The leader of the Ohio Senate says the so-called Heartbeat Bill, which would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, is one of his chamber’s priorities, but that it’s not at the top of the list. 

President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says the Senate will revive that controversial abortion ban that was twice vetoed by former Gov. John Kasich. Gov. Mike DeWine has said he’ll sign it. But Obhof says the Senate will also take up bills that will reduce government regulation, increase protections for Lake Erie, reform school funding and criminal justice reform.

“Our focus here in the Senate over the next two years will be to continue to create an environment in this state that opens up opportunities for every Ohioan," Obhof says.

Republicans hold a super-majority in the Senate so they set the agenda. Minority Democrats will outline their agenda soon.

 

