Statewide GOP Slate Sets Out On Bus Tour Of Ohio

By 2 minutes ago
  • Republican slate for statewide candidates at a rally in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

The slate of Republican nominees on the statewide ticket is hitting the road for a bus tour of Ohio, a few weeks after Democrats did the same. The GOP candidates say they would keep Ohio moving in the right direction.

As the Republican candidates make their way from one rally to another, they’re touting plans that focus on fighting the opioid crisis, workforce development, and economic security.

Here’s Republican nominee for governor Mike DeWine.

“Every single day I will focus on jobs for Ohioans, good paying jobs and I will do everything I can to achieve that,” says DeWine.

DeWine did not talk about health care during the rally.

But Betty Sutton, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, says health care is the defining issue of the campaign. She adds that she and Democratic gubernatorial Nominee Richard Cordray have the track records of protecting health care coverage.

