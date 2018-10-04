With Two Months To Go, Cleveland Rep. Martin Sweeney Suddenly Resigns His House Seat

By 28 minutes ago
  • Ohio House

A two term Democratic state representative from Cleveland has suddenly resigned his seat.

Rep. Martin Sweeney’s announcement that he quit the House as of this past Monday comes with more than two months to go in his term, which was likely to include a busy lame duck session after the election. Sweeney said in his resignation letter that the decision was not taken lightly.  Sweeney came to the House after serving as Cleveland City Council president. He refers to beginning the next chapter of his professional career in his resignation letter, but doesn’t state his plans. Sweeney wasn’t seeking re-election – he had hoped to move to the state Senate but lost the primary to Rep. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood. But the seat he leaves open is likely to continue to be occupied by a Sweeney. His daughter Bride Rose Sweeney is running to replace him. She faces Libertarian Ryan McClain but has no Republican opponent.

Tags: 
Martin Sweeney
House Democrats
Nickie Antonio

Related Content

Bill To Change Fireworks Laws Unchanged On Independence Day Week, But Sponsor Is Hopeful

By Jul 3, 2018
Karen Kasler

This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases out of state to set them off. But the sponsor of a bipartisan fireworks bill hopes for a lot of changes by next year.

Ohio Democratic Candidates For Statewide Office Kickoff Bus Tour

By Oct 2, 2018
Andy Chow

The Democratic candidates at the top of the fall ballot are hitting the road  for a bus tour of Ohio. The candidates say their platform is a universal message that will connect to more than just liberal voters. 

House Dem Leader Lays Out Priorities, Game Plan For GOP Support

By Jan 8, 2018
Andy Chow

Lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse from their holiday break. The outnumbered Democrats in the House have a list of goals they want to achieve. And they have a game plan for getting Republican support.