Union Leader Says Ohio Supreme Court Played Politics With Kidney Dialysis Amendment Ruling

A union that intended to put a measure capping kidney dialysis costs on the Ohio ballot this fall says it isn’t giving up despite a ruling from the state’s top court saying that can’t happen this November.

Anthony Caldwell with Service Employees International Union 1199 says he was shocked by the ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court that invalidated petition signatures submitted to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the fall ballot.

“This is clearly politically motivated and legislating from the bench which is what the Republicans have railed against for years and now they are doing it in this case," Caldwell says.

Caldwell says the voters should have had a chance to decide this issue which he asserts would lead to better…and less expensive….care for patients. The Ohio Renal Association, which opposed the amendment and brought the suit, had already bought ads against the measure when the court handed down the decision. Caldwell says his group may try again for the fall 2019 ballot.