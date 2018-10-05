Voter Registrations In Ohio Are Up 2% Over 2016 Presidential Election

By 7 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

Voter registrations are up in Ohio since November 2016. And that pleases a non-partisan group that encourages increased voter participation. 

Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters of Ohio says she’s encouraged that, at last check, voter registration rates are up by two percent since the presidential election two years ago.

“We often see a downtick in turnout in midterm elections but this increase seems to indicate an enthusiasm for politics and voting this year," Miller says.

Voters have until tomorrow to register to vote. Miller says voters should go online to check their registrations before then to make sure they are properly registered for this fall’s election. 

Tags: 
Jen Miller
Ohio League of Women Voters
Voter registration

