A Year After Deadly Fair Accident, Legislation To Strengthen Ride Safety Awaits Action

By Jul 24, 2018
  • Part of the Ohio State Fair Midway as seen on the first day of the Fair in 2017, hours before 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was killed on the Fireball ride, which is not pictured.
    Part of the Ohio State Fair Midway as seen on the first day of the Fair in 2017, hours before 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was killed on the Fireball ride, which is not pictured.
    Karen Kasler

A year ago this week, an 18-year-old Columbus man was killed on a thrill ride on the first day of the Ohio State Fair. There’s been legislation proposed to strengthen ride safety since then, but the law named for Tyler Jarrell hasn’t passed.

Tyler’s law was introduced in May, nine months after Jarrell was thrown from the Fireball thrill ride, which broke apart because of extensive corrosion. 

Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) said the law would require more skilled inspectors and more detailed records of rides, including before and after photos. Patterson says there are more events featuring rides, so they’re constantly being moved and reassembled. And they’re getting bigger and more thrilling. “There’s more stress points on the mechanical and engineering side of these rides, which needs to be more specialized training to be on alert for those.”

Patterson said it took time to do the right research to create the legislation, but he and co-sponsor Jim Hughes (R-Columbus) are hoping it will pass by the end of the year.

Tags: 
Ohio State Fair
ride safety
John Patterson
Jim Hughes

Related Content

Midway Tragedy, Weather Lead To Lowest Ohio State Fair Attendance Since 2004

By Aug 8, 2017
Karen Kasler

After years of big numbers, attendance at this year’s Ohio State Fair plummeted to its lowest number in 13 years.

Ohio State Fair Ends Tough 12-Day Run With Strong Sale Of Champions

By Aug 6, 2017
Karen Kasler

The sale of prize winning livestock raised by Junior Fair exhibitors raised $284,000 and the price of the reserve grand champion market barrow broke a four year old record. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels said individual exhibitor earnings from the sale are capped, with the excess going into a shared fund. “We’ve helped over 300,000 kids and youth through the sale by kind of spreading that prize money around a little bit,” Daniels said.

Kasich Discusses Fatal Fair Ride Incident, Risks Of Amusement Rides

By Jul 27, 2017
Andy Chow

State investigators are continuing to examine the Ohio State Fair ride that broke apart, killing one person and leaving several others seriously injured. Gov. John Kasich isn’t ruling out the possibility that this may have been an unavoidable accident.

"Worst Tragedy In The History Of The Fair" Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured

By Jul 26, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich calls it the worst tragedy in the history of the Ohio State Fair. One person was killed and seven were injured, three of them critically, in a catastrophic ride malfunction on the first night of the fair.