The PUCO discovered $24.5 million was collected from ratepayers and other entities, and used for payments that were deemed "improperly classified, misallocated, or lacked documentation."
Sports Attorney Says College Athletes Need To Be Fully Educated About Name, Image, And Likeness DealsOtherwise, he says they could face unintended consequences.
Discussion continues whether to join $26 billion national settlement
The audit says FirstEnergy should refund ratepayers $6.6M which was flagged by FirstEnergy as being "improperly classified, misallocated, or lacked documentation."
He spoke out about the problem earlier today on Capitol Hill.
Officials from the Air Force and National Guard Bureau are scheduled to visit Mansfield-Lahm Airport, home of the 179th Airlift Wing, today.
The outcome of this election will help decide who is on the ballot for the 11th and 15th Congressional districts in November.
It's unclear how many Ohioans might be evicted soon due to the federal moratorium on evictions being lifted.
The lawsuit asks for damages and more safeguards
The mandate applies to indoor spaces only.