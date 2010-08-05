Justice Dept. Says 14 Individuals Provided Support To Somali Terrorist Group

As we reported earlier, the Department of Justice has charged more than a dozen people with terrorism violations -- "for providing money, personnel and services to the foreign terrorist organization al-Shabab."

"The indictments unsealed today shed further light on a deadly pipeline that has routed funding and fighters to the al-Shabab terror organization from cities across the United States," Attorney General Eric Holder said.

While our investigations are ongoing around the country, these arrests and charges should serve as an unmistakable warning to others considering joining terrorist groups like al-Shabab -- if you choose this route you can expect to find yourself in a U.S. jail cell or a casualty on the battlefield in Somalia.

Holder made the announcement this morning, alongside FBI Director Robert S. Mueller.

The Department of Justice also unsealed superseding indictments against Omar Hammami, a former Alabama resident, and Jehad Serwan Mostafa, a former California resident, alleging they provided material support to al-Shabab.

Prosecutors in Minnesota indicted Amina Farah Ali and Hawo Mohamed Hassan, two naturalized U.S. citizens, arrested today.

