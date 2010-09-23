Gates Tops 'Forbes' List Of 400 Wealthiest Americans

Every year, Forbes magazine releases its roster of the 400 richest people in the U.S.

Atop the newest list are some familiar names: Bill Gates ($54 billion), Warren Buffett ($45 billion), Lawrence Ellison ($27 billion), and Michael Bloomberg ($18 billion).

There are also a few -- read: 16 -- newcomers: Elaine Wynn, Steve Wynn's ex-wife; and Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz, co-founders of Facebook, among them.

To make the list, you have to be worth at least $1 billion. (Last year, the "price of admission" was a mere $950 million.)

All together, the 400 wealthiest Americans are worth about $1.37 trillion.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.