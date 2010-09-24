CNN Cans President Jonathan Klein, NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker Calls It Quits

There have been leadership shake-ups at two major media organizations. The CEO of NBC Universal, Jeff Zucker, announced his decision to step down soon, and CNN's president, Jonathan Klein, has been replaced.

Gawker put it best: "One Media Exec Resignation Away From a Trend Today."

In an e-mail message, Zucker said he will leave the company after Comcast acquires it. According to The New York Times, "the deal is expected to close at the end of the year, following regulatory approval."

TVNewser has a copy of the memo.

"It has not been an easy or simple decision," he writes. "I have spent my entire adult life here, more than 24 years."

This is the only place I have ever worked. The only professional thing I have ever known. I met my wife here, enjoyed the birth of our four children in that time, worked in almost every division of the company. And forged relationships, both professional and personal, that will last a lifetime.

According to reporter Gabriel Sherman, Klein was fired two days ago.

On Wednesday afternoon, CNN Worldwide president Jim Walton, who was in New York visiting from Atlanta, called a meeting with Klein, but ominously didn’t tell him what it was about. When Klein arrived, Walton cursorily told him he was being removed, to be replaced by HLN chief Ken Jautz. It was a brief conversation.

“People get shot in our business. I got shot,” Klein said in a phone interview.

