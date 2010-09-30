White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel To Step Down, Run For Mayor Of Chicago

Rahm Emanuel will announce his resignation from the Obama administration tommorrow, NPR's David Schaper reports, citing two sources in Chicago.

President Obama's chief of staff plans to return to Chicago this weekend, to begin his mayoral campaign on Monday.

During his daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs declined to confirm the news reports. He said the president intends to make two personnel announcements tomorrow, at 11:05 a.m. ET, in the East Room of the White House.

"We will save the specifics for then," he said.

According to The New York Times, two officials, "who declined to be named in advance of the announcement, confirmed that Mr. Obama plans to name Pete Rouse, a senior adviser, to replace Mr. Emanuel."

Mr. Rouse has been at the president's side since Mr. Obama arrived in Washington nearly six years ago as a senator.

During the press briefing, Gibbs agreed to "talk broadly" about Rouse:

Pete has been with Senator-elect, Senator, President-elect, and now President Obama. There is a complete loyalty and trust with somebody like Pete. Pete's strategic sense has played a big part in the direction of virtually every decision that's made inside of this White House. So, I think that the type of trust that the president and others throughout this administration have in Pete is enormous.

In April, Charlie Rose asked Emanuel if there was any other job in government he'd like to have.

Well, first of all, let me say it this way: I hope Mayor Daley seeks reelection. I will work and support him if he seeks reelection. But if Mayor Daley doesn't, one day, I would like to run for mayor of the city of Chicago.

That has always been an aspiration of mine, even when I was in the House of Representatives.

Earlier this month, Daley said he would not run for reelection next year, for personal reasons. That immediately fueled speculation Emanuel would run for mayor.

