1,000 Words: 'Bacon Kevin Bacon'
Whitney Matheson, who writes the USA Today Pop Candy blog, introduced me to "Bacon Kevin Bacon." Simply put, it is "a sculpture of actor Kevin Bacon made out of -- you guessed it -- bacon and bacon bits."
The sculpture, which was created by artist Mike Lahue, is for sale on eBay. (With seven days remaining, the current bid is [a modest] $365.) J&D's Foods is running the auction.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own the most delicious piece of Bacon-on-bacon themed pop art ever created. Whether you are a fan of American film icon Kevin Bacon, animal protein art enthusiast or just a lover of bacon, the undisputed king of all meats - Bacon Kevin Bacon is a must have.
Don’t worry, BKB has been well lacquered and will stay tasty for generations to come so stop listening to your inner-doubt, put in a bid and make every person you will ever know jealous of your legendarily epic greatness.
A few more things:
1.) The seller promises all proceeds from the sale will go to charity.
2.) The sculpture isn't edible.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.