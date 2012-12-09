© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Bald Mezzo And Three Shades Of Violin: Classical Favorites From 2012

By Tom Huizenga
Published December 9, 2012 at 3:04 PM EST
On <em>Silfra</em>, violinist Hilary Hahn improvises with prepared pianist Hauschka.
On <em>Silfra</em>, violinist Hilary Hahn improvises with prepared pianist Hauschka.

From mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli's ambitious revival of the early Baroque composer Agostino Stefani (and yes, she's got another outrageous album cover) to three very different roles for the violin, here's a clutch of classical albums I returned to again and again this year for sheer delight and aural inspiration. Bartoli lavishes extravagant attention on the music of a fascinating but forgotten link in the history of opera. Daniel Hope shines in an amusing overhaul of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Hilary Hahn thwarts classical music convention to improvise with an avant-garde pianist. And MacArthur "genius" Leila Josefowicz brings to life a shimmering violin concerto — and musical farewell — from conductor-composer Esa-Pekka Salonen. Click on the listen link to hear Weekends on All Things Considered host Guy Raz and I spin the albums, and check out the list below for longer excerpts of the music.

(Click here for NPR Classical's Top 10 Albums of the year)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 3  — Cecilia Bartoli's Mission.
/ Decca
2 of 3  — Cover art for Silfra.
/ DG
3 of 3  — Esa-Pekka Salonen: Out of Nowhere.
/ DG

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.