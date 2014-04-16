© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Despite Everything, Tiger Will Always Be No. 1

By Frank Deford
Published April 16, 2014 at 3:44 AM EDT
Frank Deford says there'll never be another Tiger Woods of any sport.
Most famously, Babe Ruth has been credited with saving baseball after the Black Sox scandal. Riding on the wave of the women's movement, Billie Jean King more or less created women's professional tennis. And Muhammad Ali kept boxing alive for its last hurrah.

But really, especially over a sustained period of time, has any one athlete ever mattered so much to a sport as Tiger Woods does to men's golf?

Anyone? Ever?

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found in All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and on NPR.org.