© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You Missed In 2021

By Lars Gotrich
Published January 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST
Press pause and hit play on a playlist of essential songs selected by the NPR Music staff.

Updated August 23, 2021 at 9:27 AM ET

Times change and so do playlists! We have retired PressPause and migrated those playlist followers to #NowPlaying, a playlist version of NPR Music's new music blog. You can still stream an archived version of PressPause below.

It can be hard to keep pace with life's restless forward motion – chores and news, friends and family, work and play. At the very least, let us help you find some new music via Press Pause, a regularly updated playlist keeping track of new songs deemed absolutely essential by the NPR Music staff.

Just like the 2020 edition, you'll find R&B, reggaeton, rock, country, Americana, punk, pop, hip-hop and whatever else helps frame the days ahead, or simply helps you to take a breather.

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music.

Press Pause Tracklist

aDDED jUNE 10

  • illuminati hotties, "Pool Hopping"

  • Cynthia Erivo, "The Good"

  • Deafheaven, "Great Mass of Color"

  • Buena Vista Social Club, "Vicenta"

  • SUUNS, "Witness Protection"

  • Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"

  • Wednesday, "Handsome Man"

    • Added May 20

  • Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, "Like I Used To"

  • Tkay Maidza, "Syrup"

  • Lou Val, "Eternal Sunshine"

  • Rodrigo y Gabriela, "Lingus"

  • Laufey, "I Wish You Love"

  • Songs of Kemet (feat. Moor Mother & Angel Bat Dawid), "Pick Up Your Burning Cross"

    • Added May 12

  • Torres, "Don't Go Puttin Wishes in My Head"

  • Doss, "Strawberry"

  • Water From Your Eyes, "Quotations"

  • Xenia Rubinos, "Cógelo Suave"

  • Audrey Nuna, "Blossom"

  • Mastodon, "Forged by Neron"

  • The Goon Sax, "In the Stone"

  • Rodrigo Amarante, "Maré"

  • Iamdoechii, "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake"

  • Monophonics (feat. Kelly Finnigan), "It's Only Us"

    • Added May 3

  • Billie Eilish, "Your Power"

  • Jose Manuel, "Terror"

  • Flock of Dimes, "Awake for the Sunrise"

  • Pom Pom Squad, "Head Cheerleader"

  • ILOVEMAKONNEN, "So Saucy"

  • Dizzy Fae, "Body Move"

  • Zao, "Creator/Destroyer"

    • Added April 28

  • Little Simz, "Introvert"

  • Willow (feat. Travis Barker), " t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

  • Amy Shark, "Amy Shark"

  • Jessie Ware, "Please"

  • Gunnar Kristinsson, "Roots: I."

  • Emma-Jean Thackray, "Say Something"

  • illuminati hotties, "MMMOOOAAAAYAYA"

  • Wolf Alice, "Smile"

    • Added April 20

  • Lucy Dacus, "Hot & Heavy"

  • Jorja Smith, "Gone"

  • Foxing, "Go Down Together"

  • Rita Payés (feat. Elisabeth Roma), "Quien lo diría"

  • Weeekly, "After School"

  • Petal Supply (feat. umru, Himera, trndytrndy), "1"

  • The Hirs Collective, "Love,"

  • Fred again... (feat. The Blessed Madonna), "Marea (We've Lost Dancing)"

    • Added March 31

  • IKOQWE, "Pele"

  • Joyce Wrice, "Losing"

  • Arooj Aftab, "Last Night"

  • Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders, "Promises: Movement 5"

  • Solomon Fox, "Rockaways"

  • Hirsch, "Reaction"

  • Joel Young, "Friend"

    • Added March 25

  • Mannequin Pussy, "Control"

  • Meet Me @ The Altar, "Hit Like A Girl"

  • Les Filles de Illighadad, "Surbajo"

  • JID, "Skegee"

  • Lucy Dacus, "Thumbs"

  • Quivers, "Gutters of Love"

  • Andy Stott, "The beginning"

  • Crumb, "Trophy"

  • Shamir, "DsharpG (Sharon Van Etten cover)"

    • Added March 2

  • Japanese Breakfast, "Be Sweet"

  • Noname, "Rainforest"

  • Freddie Gibbs, "Winter in America"

  • Toumani Diabaté & London Symphony Orchestra, "Haïnamady Town"

  • Black Country, New Road, "Science Fair"

  • Aaron Lee Tasjan, "Computer of Love"

  • McKinley Dixon, "make a poet Black"

  • BABii, "SHADOW"

  • Will Liverman, Margaret Bonds: "Three Dream Portraits: No. 2, Dream Variation"

    • Added Feb. 16

  • Syd, "Missing Out"

  • Dawn Richard, "Bussiframe"

  • Elephant Micah, "Glacier Advisors"

    • Added Feb. 11

  • H.E.R., "Fight For You"

  • Katy Kirby, "Portals"

  • Matt Sweeney & Bonnie "Prince" Billy, "Hall of Death"

  • AMOR & LEMUR, "Unravel"

  • Arm's Length, "Garamond"

    • Added Feb. 8

  • Devin The Dude, "Soulful Distance"

  • VanJess, "Come Over"

  • Daniel Hope & Alexy Botvinov, Schnittke: "Suite in the Old Style: V. Pantomime"

  • Raveena, "Tweety"

    • Added Feb. 4

  • Flock of Dimes, "Two"

  • The Armed, "ALL FUTURES"

    • Added Feb. 2

  • Robyn & Röyksopp, "Monument (Olof Dreijer Remix)"

  • Bomba Estéreo, "Agua"

  • Lil Durk, "Kanye Crazy"

  • Goat Girl, "Sad Cowboy"

  • underscores, "Second hand embarrassment"

  • William Parker, "A Great Day to Be Dead"

  • Nina Tech, "Hocus Pocus"

    • Added Jan. 27

  • FKA twigs (feat. Headie One, Fred again..), "Don't Judge Me"

  • Esther Rose, "Keeps Me Running"

  • DijahSB, "Throw That Back"

  • IAN SWEET, "Drink the Lake"

  • Jensen McRae, "Immune"

  • FKAjazz (feat. Noah MacNeil, Philippe Lemm), "YLEM"

  • Rat Tally, "Shrug"

  • Half Waif, "Orange Blossoms"

    • Added Jan. 22

  • Valerine June (feat. Carla Thomas), "Call Me a Fool"

  • Michael Franks, "Coming Home to You"

  • Palberta, "Big Bad Want"

  • Tomaga, "Intimate Immensity"

  • Rowdy Rebel (feat. Funkmaster Flex), "Re Route"

  • Devin The Dude, "To Each His Own"

    • Added Jan. 21

  • Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

  • Jazmine Sullivan (feat. Anderson .Paak), "Price Tags"

  • Jhay Cortez & Myke Towers, "Los Bo"

  • Vagabon (feat. Courtney Barnett), "Reason to Believe"

  • The Weather Station, "Atlantic"

  • Anna B Savage, "Baby Grand"

  • Joy Oladokun (feat. Jensen McRae), "wish you the best"

  • Wild Pink, "Oversharers Anonymous"

  • C. Tangana & Toquinho, "Comerte Entera"

  • Willie Jones, "American Dream"

  • Noga Erez, "End of the Road"

  • Sun June, "Everything I Had"

  • Hailey Whitters (feat. Little Big Town), "Fillin' My Cup"

  • Pale Waves, "Easy"

  • Ebhoni, "Hit This"

  • AceMo, "Aquarium Date"

  • Run The Jewels (feat. Mexican Institute Of Sound & Santa Fe Klan), "Ooh La La (Mexican Institute Of Sound Remix)"

  • Th1rt3eN, "Cult 45"

  • Dj Jahmar (feat. Josh David Barrett), "This Feeling (Love Original)"

  • Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, "This Here Jungle of Moderness/Composition 14"

  • Flo Milli, "Roaring 20s"

  • Alfa Mist, "Run Outs"

  • Julien Baker, "Hardline"

  • Adult Mom, "Sober"

  • Hand Habits, "4th of July"

  • Jillette Johnson, "Forgive Her"

  • Pom Poko, "Andrew"

  • Middle Kids, "Questions"

  • Renée Reed, "Fast One"

  • A Winged Victory for the Sullen, "So That the City Can Begin to Exist"

  • Monolord, "I'm Staying Home"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR Top Stories
    Lars Gotrich
    Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.