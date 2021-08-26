Happy National Dog Day!

Especially during the pandemic our pets have valiantly served as our work-from-home supervisors, jogging buddies, occasional zoom guest stars and all-around best friends.

So in celebration of National Dog Day, let us introduce you to some of Morning Edition's radiant pups for your enjoyment (and let's be honest — ours too!)

Baxter, 4 months

Drew, 8

/ Bo Hamby <strong>Drew loves cheese, and does not love thunderstorms. </strong>Drew's human is Bo Hamby, a producer for <em>Morning Edition.</em>

Jason, (RIP)

/ Phil Harrell <strong>Jason (R) enjoys gnawing on socks (ideally as soon as they came off feet.) </strong>Jason's human is Phil Harrell (L), a producer for <em>Morning Edition.</em>

Gugli, 15 months

/ Noel King <strong>Gugli is often EXHAUSTED. He likes chicken, chaising squirrels, unearned treats and stepping up to much bigger dogs. </strong>Gugli's human is <em>Morning Edition </em>host Noel King.

Oscar, 14

/ Kelley Dickens <strong>Oscar enjoys naps.</strong> <strong></strong>His human is <em>Morning Edition </em>editor Kelley Dickens.

Ghost, 9

/ Dalia Mortada <strong>Ghost likes her pineapple toy and sniffing open-window smells. She does not stand for nonsense. </strong>Ghost's diligent dog sitter is Dalia Mortada, a <em>Morning Edition</em> alum and editorial lead for NPR One.

Roxi, 1 & Echo, 15

/ Emily Alfin Johnson <strong>Roxi (L) loves tennis balls and baking in the sun. Echo (R) loves sleeping and tricking Roxi into getting food off the counter for her.</strong> Echo and Roxi's human is Emily Alfin Johnson, who works on <a href="https://www.npr.org/live-updates/morning-edition-2021-08-26#in-honor-of-national-dog-day-please-enjoy-these-adorable-pups">the <em>Morning Edition</em> live blog.</a>

Ginger, (RIP)

/ Chad Campbell <strong>Ginger, 'the sweetest dog there ever was." A Polish Hound from West Virginia. </strong><strong></strong>Ginger's human is Chad Campbell, a producer for <em>Morning Edition</em>.

Teddy, 11

/ Rachel Treisman <strong>Teddy is happiest by (or preferably in!) the water.</strong> Teddy's human is Rachel Treisman, who works on <a href="https://www.npr.org/live-updates/morning-edition-2021-08-26#in-honor-of-national-dog-day-please-enjoy-these-adorable-pups">the <em>Morning Edition</em> live blog. </a>

Bello, 3 & Izzy, 8

/ Saeed Ahmed <strong>Bello (L) loves staring out the sliding door at deer and bunnies (and whimpering to be let out so he can play with them.) Izzy (R) prefers napping. "Basically, she's a cat trapped in a dog's body." </strong>Bello and Izzy's human is Saeed Ahmed, NPR's news director for digital news.

Mak, 5

/ Lisa Weiner <strong>Mak loves ripping apart packing material when left alone and dislikes garbage trucks and WMATA buses.</strong> Mak's human is Lisa Weiner, a producer for <em>Morning Edition.</em>

Bradley, 5

/ Avery Keatley <strong>Bradley and Lamb Chop (IYKYK). Bradley loves toys and dislikes deer. </strong>Bradley's human is Avery Keatley, a production assistant for <em>Morning Edition.</em>

Podrick, 2

/ Jill Craig <strong>Podrick likes peanut butter, hanging out with his cat friend, and ignoring his extensive obedience training to jump on house guests. He dislikes car rides, squeaky toys, and being forced to undergo obedience training. </strong>Podrick's human is Jill Craig, an editor for <em>Morning Edition.</em>

Ruby, 8 months

/ Nina Kravinsky <strong>Ruby loves belly rubs and posing for pictures for her forthcoming campaign website (Ruby 2022!) </strong>Ruby's human is Nina Kravinsky, a producer for <em>Morning Edition.</em>

Honorary Mention:

Nipper, ~ 50 years young

/ Jennifer Kerr Nipper loves radio and dislikes everyone working from home (fewer treats.)

Nipper is NPR's unofficial mascot, "goodest boy", news hound and office pet. Nipper likes to frequent the dog park next to NPR's Washington, D.C. HQ.

Here's a video from one of his (pre-pandemic) visits.

And in case this is not enough adorable public radio pups — our friends at NPR Extra have an extensive thread featuring NPR doggos that is sure to bring you joy!

Cat people: National Cat Day is Oct. 29. Mark your calendars!

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

