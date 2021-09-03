The East Coast Begins The Clean-Up After Historic Storm Kills More Than 45

A day after catastrophic levels of rain hit states from Maryland to Connecticut, areas impacted by floods and tornadoes began the work to clean up.

Hurricane Ida's remnants brought historic levels of rain to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region Wednesday into Thursday. The storm killed 45 people across the region as of official reports early Friday. Officials say 23 people in New Jersey, 13 people in New York City and three in Westchester County, five in Pennsylvania, and one each in Connecticut and Maryland were killed.

One flooding victim was just 2 years old, the New York Police Department said.

"This is a tragic loss for our city," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Thursday evening.

In Connecticut, an on-duty state police sergeant died early Thursday after his cruiser was swept away in floodwaters in the town of Woodbury.

/ Connecticut State Police Connecticut State Trooper Sergeant Brian Mohl was killed after his squad car was taken over by floodwaters in Woodbury, Conn.

Brian Mohl, a 26-year department veteran, called for help at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Connecticut State Police said. Hours after being last heard from, responders found Mohl in the swollen Pomperaug River later Thursday morning where he was pronounced dead.

New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that of the 23 deaths in his state, most were people who "got caught in their vehicles by flooding and were overtaken by the water. Our prayers are with their family members."

Several people in Somerset County, New Jersey were still reported missing Thursday night.

Emergency crews worked for hours to rescue commuters

The storm triggered statewide emergencies as well as the first flash flood emergency ever issued for New York City.

As the sun rose Thursday, the destruction of the overnight storm became clear and stories of harrowing escapes and rescues began to emerge.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul honored bus driver Rosa Amonte for driving her passengers through feet of floodwaters to safety.

For other commuters, Ida's remnants stranded them for several hours on trains and cars in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"Without warning, this all happened immediately. We were operating and getting numerous calls nonstop all night," the New York Fire Department wrote on Instagram Thursday. "We had everything from people trapped on their roofs, people trapped in completely submerged cars, trapped in basements with the doors stuck and water rapidly rising, and with heavy currents of water everywhere, our units did a tremendous job."

Firefighters walked blocks in chest-deep water to rescue people in basements and cars throughout the city, the department said. About 113 people were rescued.

"It seemed like every job we got, we were delayed because people were flagging us down who needed our help," they said on social media.

Firefighters in Delaware faced a similar experience. The Wilmington Fire Department said it was on scene for over 10 hours during the storm and rescued over 200 residents from flooded homes and cars.

David L. Ryan / Boston Globe via Getty Images Passengers stuck in Boston lined up at South Station in Boston on on Sept. 2, 2021. Flooding concerns due to the heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida shifted away from morning commute problems to communities along rivers in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where water levels were continuing to rise on Thursday.

The floodwaters that impacted trains in the Northeast made rescue operations even harder.

Dozens of people on a New Jersey Transit train told CBS2 that they were stuck onboard for nearly 10 hours as rescuers worked to navigate severe flooding on the tracks.

"The power's out. There's no air conditioning, there's no power or electricity. There's no water, there's no lights. There's, I think, one functioning bathroom," passenger Colleen Hartnect told the local news channel.

On one Metro-North train heading from New York to Connecticut at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly 100 passengers were still stranded onboard by 4 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the stuck passengers, but couldn't get them out because they were unsure if electricity on the track posed a risk to the group.

The Metro-North was still not fully back in operation by Friday. On the Hudson Line, no trains or connecting services will be in operation until further notice due to significant track washouts, fallen trees, mudslides, damaged power and signal equipment, and collapsed buildings impacting the tracks.

Long-term clean up and recovery lays ahead

Dozens of cars remained stranded on still-flooded roadways in the affected areas Thursday. Police worked to check each car to ensure no victims were inside.

The Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx was filled with submerged cars and 18 wheeler trucks. The NYPD said more than 500 cars were towed in the city after being stranded.

Craig Ruttle / AP Cars and trucks are stranded by high water Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, on the Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx borough of New York as high water left behind by Hurricane Ida still stands on the highway hours later.

In New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, residents are still picking up the pieces of homes and businesses after a confirmed seven tornadoes touched down across both states Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest tornado was one that hit Mullica Hill, New Jersey, the NWS said. This twister was preliminarily rated as an EF-3, with winds as strong as 150 mph.

According to NJ.com, New Jersey has had only four other tornadoes rated EF-3 or F-3 (an older scale).

"This was a very impressive tornado that lofted debris thousands of feet into the air," the National Weather Service said.

To assist in the recovery efforts, President Biden on Thursday approved New York and New Jersey's emergency declaration, allowing federal aid to reach the states and residents.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.