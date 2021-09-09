The COVID-19 Situation In Ohio Is Getting Worse

The wave of cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continues to rise toward the peak that Ohio hit around the holidays last year. And health officials say they are concerned.

Ohio Dept of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the state’s daily COVID case average is around 5,000. He says it’s rivaling the surge Ohio experienced last winter.

“And while we are not yet at an all-time high of cases recorded, these numbers are certainly trouble. In early July, we were seeing daily case rates of 200 and 300. Today, we are seeing 20 times that," Vanderhoff says.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports statewide, one in every seven patients has COVID. One in every four in the ICU is suffering with COVID. In rural Ohio, one in three patients hospitalized is COVID positive and half of all ICU patients are battling COVID.

Ohio Dept. of Health Graphic showing vaccinations completed in Ohio on September 9, 2021

Vanderhoff says the best way for Ohioans to stay safe from the virus is to get vaccinated and wear a mask. Right now, less than 49% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated. Children 11 and under cannot be vaccinated. And while some cities have implemented a mask mandate, state leaders, including Governor Mike DeWine, say they won't do that because there isn't an appetite for it.

This afternoon, President Biden announced the Dept of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration will order vaccination of workers in businesses that employ 100 or more. The rule will also mandate companies give paid time off for workers to get themselves, or their families vaccinated. It's expected this move will affect 80 million workers throughout the country.

