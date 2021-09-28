Protest At Ohio Statehouse Over Controversial Abortion Bill Being Considered Tomorrow

A hearing is set for tomorrow morning on a bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade in a Mississippi case that will be argued in December. The bill is known as a "trigger ban" and it would also make illegal the "promoting abortion” possessing, selling or advertising “drugs, medicine, instrument or device to cause an abortion.”

Jo Ingles abortion ban protestors at Ohio Statehouse

Supporters of legal abortion chanted outside the Statehouse then marched into the Senate and unfurled a banner before being escorted out. Among them – 85-year-old Sylvia Holmes of Medina who worries Roe will be overturned.

“I have great fear that it could. That’s why we are here," Holmes said.

State senators left the chamber as the abortion ban protestors were entering the chamber.

There is an exception in the bill for abortions when they pose a serious risk to the pregnant person’s life. But that person is required to submit a written certification and ensure there are “appropriate neonatal services for premature infants must exist at the facility where the physician performs or induces the abortion.”

Jo Ingles abortion supporters protest outside Ohio Statehouse

Aileen Day, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, calls the bill "extreme" and says it would cause Ohio women to have to travel out of state to get abortions. She says there have been 30. abortion bans and restrictions in Ohio since 2011.

The founder of Ohio’s Pro-Life Caucus backs the bill. Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) says they believe life begins at fertilization. You can read her complete statement here.

