Protestors across Ohio and the U.S. show anger over many issues, but united in opposition to Trump

Protestors came out for demonstrations around the country Tuesday, organized by the 50501 Movement, a national effort that opposes many of the actions taken by the second administration of President Trump.

Several hundred protestors stood on the sidewalk in front of the Statehouse with signs reading “diversity equals unity”, “deport Musk”, “restore our democracy”, “DOGE is a ponzi scheme”, and “there are too many problems for just one sign”.

The March 4 Liberty group showed support for Ukraine and Palestine, women's, LGBTQ+, disability and veterans rights, and against racism, Project 2025 and the Ohio anti-DEI higher education measure known as Senate Bill 1, which had its first hearing in the Ohio House on Tuesday after passing the Senate last month. A protest over that bill was held on Ohio State's main campus Tuesday as well.

Similar demonstrations were held in Cincinnati, Cleveland and some smaller communities across Ohio.