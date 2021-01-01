The Statehouse News Bureau was founded in 1980 to provide educational, comprehensive coverage of legislation, elections, issues and other activities surrounding the Statehouse to Ohio's public radio and television stations. To this day, the journalists at the Bureau comprise the only broadcast outlet dedicated to in-depth coverage of state government news and topics of statewide interest. The Bureau is funded through the Broadcast Educational Media Commission, and is managed by ideastream.

The reporters at the Bureau - Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow - follow the concerns of the citizens and voters of Ohio, as well as the actions of the Governor, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio Supreme Court, and other elected officials. They strive to cover statehouse news, government issues, Ohio politics, and concerns of business, culture and the arts with balance and fairness, and work to present diverse voices and points of view from the Statehouse and throughout Ohio.

The Statehouse News Bureau (including reporter emeritus Bill Cohen, second from right) received the Democracy In Action Award from the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Columbus in 2016.

The three award-winning journalists at the Bureau have more than 60 combined years of radio and television experience. They can be heard on National Public Radio and are regular contributors to Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace, and on public radio and television programs around the state.

Every weekday, the Statehouse News Bureau produces in-depth news reports for Ohio's public radio stations. Those stories are also available on this website. Weekly, the Statehouse News Bureau produces a television show from our studios in the Statehouse. "The State of Ohio" is an unique blend of news, interviews, talk and analysis, and is broadcast on Ohio's public television stations.

The Statehouse News Bureau also produces special programming throughout the year, including the Governor's annual State of the State address to the Ohio General Assembly and a multi-part year-end review.