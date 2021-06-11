3 Images
Airstream throughout history
Heritage-History-Gallery-60s-AtomicBombTest.jpg
Airstream associates Virgil Sciullo, Ed Brown, and Art Costello with the Airstream that would be used in the atomic bomb test. ( Airstream)
Heritage-History-Gallery-60s-JFK.jpg
President John F. Kennedy touring the Airstream used as a mobile hospital during missile testing at White Sands New Mexico. ( Airstream)
apollo_11_quarantine.jpg
The crew of Apollo 11 in quarantine after returning to Earth in July 1969, visited by President Nixon. ( NASA)
1/3