Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks_06792.jpg

RubberDucks team member Juan Brito slides into home during a game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Canal Park in Downtown Akron. The RubberDucks played as "Los Perros Calientes" that evening as part of its promotional schedule in an effort to connect with the Akron area's Hispanic community. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)