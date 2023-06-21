7 Images
Akron RubberDucks
Fans attend a RubberDucks game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Canal Park in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
RubberDucks team member Ross Carver pitches against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Canal Park in Downtown Akron. The RubberDucks played as "Los Perros Calientes" that evening as part of its promotional schedule in an effort to connect with the Akron area's Hispanic community. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Wife and husband Katie and Nick Gastaldo watch the RubberDucks play on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with their 1-year-old son Vincent Gastaldo at Canal Park in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
RubberDucks team member Juan Brito slides into home during a game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Canal Park in Downtown Akron. The RubberDucks played as "Los Perros Calientes" that evening as part of its promotional schedule in an effort to connect with the Akron area's Hispanic community. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Fans attend a RubberDucks game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Canal Park in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
RubberDucks team members watch as the game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, is underway. The RubberDucks played as "Los Perros Calientes" that evening as part of its promotional schedule in an effort to connect with the Akron area's Hispanic community. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
RubberDucks mascot Webster high-fives fans before the team's game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Canal Park in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
