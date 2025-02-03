This month, The Ohio Newsroom is sharing stories of Black excellence throughout Ohio history. Collaborating with student storytellers from all over the state, we’re shining a spotlight on a small fraction of the multitude of ways Black Americans made Ohio the state it is today.

From a pioneers that built early Ohio communities to artists that perfected musical genres, from inventors whose work changed cities worldwide to abolitionists that helped Americans escape slavery, we’re proud to share these stories of American experience and contribution.

This series is made possible by the America 250 Ohio Commission.