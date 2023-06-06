3 Images
Blackberry Picking
IMG_1867.jpg
Jason Pratt started Indian Springs Berry Farm, a you-pick blackberry operation, about 10 years ago after he retired from the marines and moved back to the place he grew up. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_2033.jpg
Jason Pratt started Indian Springs Berry Farm, a you-pick blackberry operation, about 10 years ago after he retired from the marines and moved back to the place he grew up. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_2032.jpg
Jason Pratt started Indian Springs Berry Farm, a you-pick blackberry operation, about 10 years ago after he retired from the marines and moved back to the place he grew up. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
1/3