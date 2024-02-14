3 Images
Ceasefire Resolutions
20240214_133839.jpg
Cincinnati City Council chambers was standing room only on February 14, 2024, as hundreds of residents addressed Council for four hours. (Becca Costello / WVXU)
20240214_154525.jpg
Cincinnati City Council chambers was standing room only on February 14, 2024, as hundreds of residents addressed Council for four hours. (Becca Costello / WVXU)
20240214_154651.jpg
Cincinnati City Council chambers was standing room only on February 14, 2024, as hundreds of residents addressed Council for four hours. (Becca Costello / WVXU)
1/3