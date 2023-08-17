3 Images
Chess
Chess pieces
At the Cooperative Chess Cultural Center, chess isn't just about competition. “We focus more on the community, some of the challenges we're facing around learning how to lose with grace," Ernest Levert Jr. says.
(Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
(Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
Chess space
The Cooperative Chess Cultural Center is for everyone, but it makes a special effort to serve people of color. Its walls are covered in posters featuring prominent Black figures, motivational quotes and Africentric art. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
Chess board
John Hoffman and Lynn Williams play a game of chess. Despite having different levels of experience, both are welcome at the Cooperative Chess Cultural Center.
(Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
(Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
1/3