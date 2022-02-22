Prices at the gas pump in Ohio have been up for a while. Here's why.
There are a couple of reasons why experts think the price of gas is currently higher than the same time last year.
The Ohio AAA’s Director of Public Affairs, Kimberly Schwind, says the average price for gas in the Buckeye State is $3.33 a gallon.
“That’s 29 cents more than a month ago and 69 cents more than a year ago when we were sitting at $2.64 a gallon," Schwind says.
Schwind says there are a couple of potential reasons for the increase. She says there’s a concern that Russia might invade Ukraine coupled with the fact that more people are driving as pandemic restrictions are being lifted.
Schwind says if you want to get a deal, the lowest price on gas is $3.18 per gallon in Hardin County. She says people who fill their tanks in Carroll county are paying the most. She says the average price of gasoline there is $3.40 per gallon. She says Ohio's gas prices are below the national average of $3.53 per gallon.