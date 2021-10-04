© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Elections

Ready To Vote? You Can Cast A Ballot Tomorrow

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
voting_picture_uprighted.jpg
Dan Konik
/

Early in-person and mail-in absentee voting begins tomorrow in Ohio.

Early voting begins tomorrow for the November election. There are two ways to vote early.

voting
Dan Konik

A voter can cast a ballot, in person, at their county board of election’s early vote center weekdays during regular business hours, except next Monday, Columbus Day. Local boards will also be open the weekend before Election Day November 2 but will close early the day before. To vote by mail, a voter has to request an absentee ballot application and then send it back, or get an absentee ballot application at your local library. But allow plenty of time for mail service.

For more information on voting, click here.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
