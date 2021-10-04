Ready To Vote? You Can Cast A Ballot Tomorrow

Early voting begins tomorrow for the November election. There are two ways to vote early.

Dan Konik

A voter can cast a ballot, in person, at their county board of election’s early vote center weekdays during regular business hours, except next Monday, Columbus Day. Local boards will also be open the weekend before Election Day November 2 but will close early the day before. To vote by mail, a voter has to request an absentee ballot application and then send it back, or get an absentee ballot application at your local library. But allow plenty of time for mail service.

