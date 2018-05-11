Proposed Medical Marijuana Amendment Clears Hurdle

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to make marijuana legal in Ohio have passed the first big hurdle in that process.

The Attorney General has approved a proposed amendment by the group, “Ohio Families for Change.” Spokesman Jonathan Varner says the premise is simple:

“that marijuana should be treated and regulated the same or substantially the same as alcohol and tobacco,” Varner said.

It would leave the state’s medical marijuana program in place and would de-criminalize marijuana. But backers would need more than 300,000 valid signatures by July for this fall’s ballot. So Varner says the group is shooting for next November.

“2018 just isn’t really realistic. That said, 2019 absolutely is,” Varner noted.

This is one of several marijuana related proposals that citizens’ groups have talked about taking to the ballot.