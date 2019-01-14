© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

More Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Can Be Open For Business Soon

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 14, 2019 at 4:55 PM EST
marijuana_pot_leaf_leaves_0.jpg
Opra/shutterstock.com
/

Four more medical marijuana dispensaries have been awarded licenses from the state. And these businesses are now close to opening their doors.

The Ohio Pharmacy Board has awarded certificates of operation to planned medical marijuana dispensaries in Canton, Wickliffe, Sandusky and Wintersville. That Wintersville dispensary is the second for that eastern Ohio town to be awarded a certificate of operation. All five could also be up and running in days. State officials say the supply of medical marijuana will be limited at first but will expand as processing plants are licensed to produce oils, creams and other forms of the plant. 

