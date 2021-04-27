© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

Democrats In Ohio Legislature Outline Their Policing Reform Plan

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
Columbus Police, June 2020
Jo Ingles
/
Columbus Police, June 2020

Republican lawmakers are expected to release a police reform plan any day now. But Democrats have their own ideas about what should be part of any changes to policing. 

Democrats say their plan focuses on increasing accountability for police, addressing racial bias and building relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes says the plan is multi-faceted. 

“Our comprehensive plan is more than just professionalizing police. It fundamentally rethinks the way we police our communities to insure every Ohioan can thrive," Sykes says.

Republicans are expected to re-introduce a plan they put forward last year that didn’t pass the General Assembly. Gov. Mike DeWine has said he supports many elements that were in the previous bill and are expected to be key parts of the new bill when it is introduced.

Tags

Government/PoliticsOhio LegislatureDemocratsEmilia SykesPolice reform
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content