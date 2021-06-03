DeWine Focusing Efforts On Vaccinating Adults Under 50

The COVID-19 case rate continues to drop in Ohio as the state moves into a new era of the pandemic without health orders. But Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the key is to increase vaccination among a certain portion of the population.

DeWine says the state is focusing efforts on vaccinating adults under 50. He says that's where the state is seeing the biggest spread of the coronavirus.

DeWine says part of convincing people to get the COVID-19 shot is to protect those who cannot get vaccinated yet, such as kids below the age of 12.

"It's not a question that they refuse to get vaccinated or didn't want to get vaccinated or made their own choice. They have not had the opportunity to make that choice, nor have their parents. So it is a group of people that I think we should certainly worry about and respect," says DeWine.

DeWine says Ohio's vaccinated adult population is at about 56%. Some states are over 70%, including Massachusetts and New Jersey.

West Virginia and Tennessee are among the states with less than 50% of adults vaccinated.