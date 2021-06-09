Ohio Senate Sends Budget Back to House

The Ohio Senate passed the state budget bill Wednesday which sets up a likely conference committee where the House and Senate must agree on a final spending measure to send to the governor.

The Senate budget bill, crafted by Republican leaders, cuts income taxes 5% across the board and removes a measure expanding broadband.

The Senate and House will now meet to create a final budget. Competing plans on school funding are expected to be a main point of contention.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) stands by the changes his chamber made.

"Having a predictable system of funding schools is what we've been searching for at least in the 15 years that I've been in the General Assembly and I think this finally achieves that," Huffman says.

Senate Democrats lodged several complaints about the bill including changes to child care standards and language they believe allows for discrimination in the health field.

However, the bill passed the Senate by a party line vote of 25-8.