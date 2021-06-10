More Prizes Could Be Offered For Vaccinated Ohioans

There are only two weeks left for Vaxamillion - the state’s weekly drawings in which vaccinated Ohioans can win a million dollars or a full-ride college experience. But Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting there might be some new prizes coming in the future.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s been talking with Ohio businesses to see what they can come up with that might help increase vaccination rates.

“We have some additional incentives that the private sector has been working on. We hope to announce those in the next few days," DeWine says.

The Vaxamillion drawings will end this month. And when they do, five Ohio adults will have won a million dollars each and five students under 18 will have won college scholarships. DeWine credits those prizes for convincing hesitant Ohioans to get vaccines. Right now, more than 46% of Ohioans have started the vaccine process but medical experts say that number needs to be much higher to achieve herd immunity.