Bill Would Create Statewide 'Data Rights' For Ohio Consumers

Ohio lawmakers are working on a bill that would create data rights for consumers, dubbed the Ohio Personal Privacy Act. Leaders say it will create a clear standard for businesses to follow when it comes to use of personal data.

The Ohio Personal Privacy Act, HB376, would create a list of "data rights" for consumers in the state that interact with businesses that collect and sale personal data.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) says those rights would include the ability to have a company delete personal data and request that business not sell their information to a third-party.

"With this legislation we will go from a state with zero privacy protections to a state with a sensible but firm model for helping businesses protect people's private data," says Husted.

Businesses that must adhere to the data rights standards include companies that either:

Generate $25 million in gross revenue

Control or process data of at least 100,000 consumers, and/or

Derive more than 50% of gross revenue from the sale of personal data

Kirk Herath, chair of the CyberOhio Advisory Board, says this will be good for Ohioans and businesses.

"The consumers get a series of new rights that in many cases are not available today. Business on the other hand also gets some clear standards," Herath says.

Similar laws have been created in California and Virginia, but the lawmakers co-sponsoring the bill, Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) and Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) say they hope their legislation could create a framework for other states to follow.