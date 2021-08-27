© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

Sponsors Of Bill To Legalize Marijuana Are Doing Town Halls On Zoom To Talk About Their Plan

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
marijuana laced cookies at Denver marijuana store
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
marijuana laced cookies at a Denver, Colorado marijuana store

Two Democratic State House members held a town hall last night.

The sponsors of a bill to legalize marijuana are doing online town halls, listening to Ohioans’ concerns about it.

About 70 people listened online as Democratic Representatives Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) explained their bill that would allow cultivation and possession of marijuana and the taxation of it for schools, infrastructure, and public health. The last time Ohioans had the chance to legalize marijuana, concerns were raised about public safety but Weinstein says legalization makes communities safer.

“Really what this does is it frees up law enforcement resources to focus on more violent crime so it really has the direct opposite impact," Weinstein says.

Eighteen states have legalized marijuana and another 13 have decriminalized its use. There’s also an effort to take the issue to voters. Critics have complained Ohio’s medical marijuana program is too hard to access and too expensive.

Tags

Government/PoliticsMarijuana legalizationMarijuanamarijuana ballot issue
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content