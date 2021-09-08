Ohio Redistricting Commission Sets Two Meetings In One Day

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has set up two new meetings on Thursday to discuss plans for new state House and Senate district maps

The commission has to accept a proposal for House and Senate district maps in order to hold three public hearings and craft a final version.

All that must be done by September 15, a deadline set in the constitution after voters approved reforms to the redistricting process in 2015. The commission already missed a September 1 deadline to put a proposed map before the public for hearings.

But Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Cleveland Heights), who’s not on the commission, says it's possible.

"That's an aggressive schedule, make no mistakes about it. But we've been up against tougher schedules before, and we've done it," says Yuko.

The Senate Democrats have proposed a map. House and Senate Republicans are expected to offer their plan soon, with two commission meetings planned on Thursday.

Members of the commission have blamed the delay in U.S. Census Bureau data as the reason for missing the September 1 deadline. However, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) has been calling on the commission to convene for several months, saying the leaders could have put in work ahead of time in order to hit the ground running once the data arrived.

The plan laid out by Senate Democrats follows recent statewide election results, creating districts that split 54% favorable to Republicans and 46% favorable to Democrats.