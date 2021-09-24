Brown Seeks Changes To Benefit Program For Older Adults, People With Disabilities

Brown is calling on Congress to update the federal program that helps older adults and people with disabilities.

The U.S. Senate held a hearing on possibly raising the asset limit for people who receive Supplemental Security Income.

Brown says the SSI is to help people meet basic needs, such as food, clothing and housing.

He says it's time to raise the asset limit from the current cap of $2,000 a person to $10,000 a person.

"It's a tragedy that we've allowed it to go on. But it's gone on because this a group of people that don't have a lobbyist, don’t have a loud voice. They're invisible to far too many of us in our country and the House and Senate have paid no attention to them and it's about time that we do."

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana) expressed reluctance to upgrading the program, saying he'd rather look at ways to growing job opportunities for people on SSI.