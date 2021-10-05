Committee will hear up to 14 hours of testimony on vaccine exemptions
Republican leaders say they want to see movement on this issue soon.
Ohio lawmakers are preparing for two days of testimony on a bill, HB435, that creates exemptions in state law for people who don’t want to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The bill would allow students and employees in the public and private sector to claim COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions, including "reasons of conscience."
Business groups and health care organizations say the bill goes too far and anti-vaccine mandate groups say it doesn't go far enough.
Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Twp.) says this makes it hard to reach a deal in his caucus.
"It's very diverse we have a spectrum of personalities in legislators across the state that are hearing very different things depending on their districts and what we want to do is make sure we have a bill that has as much consensus as possible," says Carfagna.
The bill will be in the House Labor and Commerce Committee from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The exemptions bill is just the latest measure from the Ohio House to address vaccine mandates. Other proposals range from a bill to ban all mandatory vaccines to one that only prohibits required COVID-19 shots in the public sector.