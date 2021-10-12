House GOP is considering changes to vaccine exemptions bill

The Ohio House could soon be voting on a bill that creates broad exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Whether or not the bill will see big changes through amendments remains up in the air.

The bill allows anyone to opt out of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, unless they work at a children's hospital or ICU.

House Republicans have struggled to find a consensus on the bill, between members who want it to go further and those who are concerned about business groups opposing more regulations. Minority Democrats are unanimously opposed to the bill.

House Speaker Bob Cupp was asked if amendments would be debated in committee or on the House floor saying, "We have not decided that, my preferred process is to do it through committee."

The bill is currently in a committee which rarely holds hearings on bills.